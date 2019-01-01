The time has come
to end our community's support for the Occupation.
We will be the generation to do it.

The occupation is a daily nightmare for those who live under it and a moral disaster for those who support and administer it.
IfNotNow is working to transform the American Jewish Community's support for Occupation into a call for freedom and dignity for all.
“If I am not for myself who will be for me?

But if I am only for myself, what am I?

If not now, when?”

-Hillel the Elder, 1st Century, BCE

